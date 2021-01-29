Ifeanyi Ubah and the Anambra Progressives Development Union (APDU) have kicked started a move to create over 25,000 jobs for the unemployed youths in Anambra State with the launch of an industrial park in Eziama, Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The union which is convened by the senator representing Anambra South, Ubah, gathered in the community for the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the project as they move to trigger the economic revival of the state through industrialisation and assimilation of the teeming jobless youths

The union also used the opportunity to reassure the community and Anambrarians in general that it would never relent in its commitment to better their welfare and develop various sectors of the economy.

The group’s convener, Ubah, thanked the progressives for their uncommon drive which would not only go a long way in attracting various developmental projects to the community but also attract over 25,000 employments to the communities in Anambra State, in particular and, by extension, the entire South East.

The senator further informed the community that the project, which is the first of its kind in the South East, will promote their wellbeing and empower many of their indigenes, especially the youths.