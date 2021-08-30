The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) on Wednesday, August 18, held a biennial general meeting, where members elected a new national executive committee to drive the transport proprietors’ body through the next two years.

At the meeting held in Enugu, the association’s vice-president and managing director of Izuchukwu Transport Ltd, Mr. Nonso Ubajaka, who had been at the helm for some time now, was elected president.

Ubajaka succeeds the former president, Prince Emeka Mamah (CEO of Ifesinachi Industries Nigeria Ltd), now a Commissioner in Enugu State; while the managing director, ABC Transport Plc, Frank Nneji, retains his position as the secretary.

In a manner that indicated he was abreast of the challenges facing the association, the newly elected President, in his post-swearing in remarks, assured members that his executive council would give priority to collaborating closely with the government to protect the interests of the association and its members.

He emphasized the need for ALBON leadership to always interface with various tiers of government (local, state and federal) and their agencies in order to ensure that the transporters are encouraged to play their vital roles in the nation’s economy.

The president identified some of the challenges that deserve immediate attention as daunting insecurity and unprecedented period of low passenger patronage resulting from harsh economic realities and COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the transporters not to despair, but brace up to tackle the hurdles frontally.

Also elected into the new executive committee are the executive director of Ezenwata Transport, Samuel Eze (1st vice-president); executive director, Ifeanyichukwu Motors, Obiora Egwim (2nd vice-president); executive director, E. Ekesons Transport, Chijioke Ojukwu (treasurer); and executive director, Gobison Transport, Peter Obi (financial secretary).

In his acceptance speech, Ubajaka lauded his predecessor, Prince Mamah, with whom he had worked very closely, for piloting the affairs of the association commendably in the last four years. He said, “ALBON, which our founding fathers with their tremendous efforts toiled days and nights to build and bestow on us, will not be extinguished.”

He spoke further on problems, saying “the greatest challenges facing us today are the glaring issues of daunting insecurity, great period of economic depression resulting in the unprecedented period of low passenger patronages and COVID-19 pandemic. But, we shall not despair. We shall face these challenges frontally to remain afloat and viable as a group.

“Accordingly, in the next couple of weeks, I will call upon you for us to have a comprehensive review of the current bus fares of the association as it affects our individual and collective financial records.”

“Tangential or central to price review is the work of the task force committee, which, as you know, is key to any price implementation. Therefore, the Taskforce Committee will be re-organised to ensure that approved bus fares on all routes nationwide are well enforced and implemented.”

The election held at Grace Manor Hotels & Suites, Enugu, came exactly four years after a similar exercise {in 2017} at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos, produced the Prince Mamah-led executive in which Ubajaka was also elected the 2nd Vice President.

Ubajaka was later elected 1st Vice President in 2019 during the ALBON meeting held at Mayfair Hotel & Suites, Owerri, before being elected the President last week in Enugu

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.