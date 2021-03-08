By Christopher Oji

A legal practitioner, Mr Monday O. Ubani, has called for a review of the Nigeria Criminal Justice system, especially on the issues of inmates in the correctional facilities across the country.

Ubani, former 2nd Vice President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), wants the Chief Justice of the Federation and the NBA to look into the issues of inmates, especially those in awaiting-trial lists.

According to Ubani, many innocent inmates are laungushing in correctional Centres, especially in Lagos.

He said, “Some were even arrested by the police without committing any offence. Some were arrested on mistaken identity while others were detained and given unnecessary strigent bail conditions that they could not meet. Before now, a lawyer can perfect the bail condition of an accussed. But today, the police will not be available to assist. This is improper and we must stop it.

“The Chief Justice of Federation, NBA , rights groups and the media, should rise up to this challenge. We all should be worried about the criminal justice system in the country. My position is that we should cry out, visit the Correctional Centres, ask questions and release those who are not supposed to be there. I want them to understand that there are people in awaiting trial lists and have no case files.

“So their cases can never come up in the court and they will remain in the prisons indefinitely. I have released such five people.”