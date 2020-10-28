Former second vice president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Monday Ubani, has volunteered free legal services to anybody arrested for taking COVID-19 palliatives from warehouses in states across the country.

In the last one week, there have been cases of residents breaking into warehouses where palliatives were stored to help themselves with food items.

Some governors have called on residents to return the looted items or risk arrest and prosecution.

Responding to the development, Ubani on his Facebook page, said he was ready to offer his legal services at no cost to such residents who went on the looting spree as a result of hunger urging them to reach out to him.