United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has assured its shareholders and investors of excellent performance in the 2022 financial year, as it continues to deepen its foothold to reap the benefits of investments in strong and innovative digital product offerings and expanded scope over the past few years.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Kennedy Uzoka, noted that, together with its diversified business model and keen ventures into key markets in Africa and beyond, investors of the bank will enjoy huge financial benefits and dividends in the current financial year and beyond.

Uzoka said this during the Investors/Analysts Conference Call at the bank’s Head Office in Lagos, following the release of its results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. He explained that UBA’s diversification model remains one of its best growth strategies as seen from the huge contribution of its subsidiaries into the business in the last financial year.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“Considering the significant investment the bank has made over the years across the globe – this is about $105 million in 20 African countries, United Kingdom, France and the United Arab Emirates, and the fact that UBA is the only Sub-Saharan bank with a deposit-taking license in the United States of America – We are indeed beginning to reap the benefits of our investments.