Youths and adults alike are in for a great time at the #UBAMarketplace2019 as UBA’s award winning online network, REDTV has lined up a number of exciting acts to keep visitors and participants entertained during the two-day event which will take place on July 26 and 27, 2019.

The UBAMarketplace2019 will be held on the sidelines of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum, the largest gathering of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Africa. Over 20,000 expected guests will be treated to a lot of entertainment, panel sessions, fashion, fun, comedy, relaxation and will have the unique opportunity to meet with some of their favourite stars and celebrities.

Africa’s star boy, Wizkid, will sit with UBA’s GMD, Kennedy Uzoka, in a fireside chat with the theme ‘Stars & Suits: Afropop meets High Finance’ as Richard Mofe Damijo, the top Nollywood icon, will sit in a movie panel session with Cynthia Nassardine, Cote D’ivoire’s darling; top Movie producer/director, Tunde Kelani to discuss the theme ‘The Big Picture: Business of film making’ and how entrepreneurs from Africa can benefit from the enterprise. The panel will be moderated by REDTV’s Executive Producer and Group Director for Communciations at UBA,, Bola Atta.

The music industry will not be left out at the UBA marketplace as Dj Cuppy, Dj Neptune and Pheelz the Producer will discuss on the theme ‘Booth to Bank: How the beat becomes the profit’.

Uzoka who spoke about the event, stated ‘UBA has always been at the forefront of entrepreneurship across Africa, undertaking many projects aimed at contributing to and supporting Africa’s growth and economic integration.