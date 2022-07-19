The Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has so far registered 857,185 pupils and students in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB Prof. Suleiman Khalid-Jega, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting on the conduct of the National Personnel Audit (NPA) with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) team on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

Khalid-Jega said the exercise is aimed at collecting basic information on schools, pupils, students and personnel.

He said the data being collected will assist the country to plan effectively towards expanding access to quality education and promoting gender parity at basic and other levels of education.

“At present, 857,185 pupils have been registered in basic schools in the state.

“Out of this, 65 per cent (534,584) are in public schools and 35 per cent (302,601) in private schools,” he said.

Khalid-Jega said out of the figures, about one third were taken by the private schools.

He said that the pupils were enroled in 2,320 private primary schools and 426 in private and public secondary schools.

Khalid-Jega said 350,000 learners were enroled in 5,343 non-formal learning centers, adding they had 3,912 facilitators.

He also said that private schools in the state had been good partners in providing quality education.

Khalid-Jega said the private schools had 35 per cent of pupils and 4,141 personnel.

“The aim of the NPA is to provide answers to series of questions on how to move the education sector forward in the state and the country, in areas of teaching and learning environment as well as enrolment of girl-child.

“What we are doing in the state is to provide quality assurance to our schools and also to the learning environment.

“We want to know are there enough classrooms? Are they in good conditions? And how many of them are in dilapidated?

“This has to do with all the facilities in the schools and the toilet facilities which could be a determining factor for attending the schools, especially for a girl-child.

“Not only that, how many schools have WASH system, that is hand borehole, water; how many teachers do we have in the schools and how many of them are qualified and what is their level of the qualification?

“The minimum qualification for a teacher now is NCE. How many of them are teaching in public and private schools? These are the questionnaire for this activity. We can’t plan without adequate data.

“What they are bringing out now is to update 2018 National Personnel Audit and like I said, Kebbi has the most vibrant education management system in Nigeria,” he said.

The chairman said that virtually, all the information required on its personnel were on its website.

He said that every information about the children, facilities on ground, including physical facilities, completed and the ongoing projects’ were all on its website.

Earlier, the Team Leader of UBEC from Abuja, Prof. Onoja Onuche, said the main objective of the exercise was to check enrolment of pupils, quality of the teachers, both non- and teaching staff, and the learning environment.

He also said that the state had done well in the past and hoped that it would perform excellent again in the audit exercise. (NAN)