Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Mahmud Ahmed, has been kidnapped alongside his daughter, while his driver was killed.

The incident occurred along Kaduna-Abuja highway at about 2.40pm, according to an eyewitness.

Dr. Mahmud who is also the Chairman of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) was said to be travelling from Abuja to Zaria when the incident occurred.

His driver was said to have been shot dead while on the wheels.

Many other travellers were also said to have been attacked and abducted, while some escaped.

A statement by signed by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo of the Nigeria Police Force, Kaduna State command, confirmed the incident.

It said: “Today 29/04/19 we received information through DPO Katari that at about 15:30hrs, he got a distress call that armed men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Reg. No 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Reg. No SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare village along Kaduna – Abuja Express Way, opened fire on the vehicles in the process the driver of the jeep was shot dead while the occupants; Dr. Muhammad Abubakar who is the chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and his daughter were kidnapped.

“The occupants of the Sienna, one Alowonle Olalere and Onuka Victor both of Ibadan Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari police station.

“They were said to be returning from Kano where they went to shoot a film titled ‘The last step.’

“Combined teams of PMF Men, Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, Special Forces and Operations Yaki were quickly mobilised to the area with a view to combing the bush for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the criminals. IGP’S IRT was also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. At the moment, the two vehicles were recovered to station,” it stated.

The statement further said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, appealed to members of the public to support the police with relevant information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He said the command would not be deterred in its efforts to bring crime to the barest minimum in the state.