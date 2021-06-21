Prof. Usman Kyuka, Board Chairman, Universal Basic education Commission (UBEC), and the Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, have commenced inspection of model schools being built nationwide by the commission.

This was contained in a statement by Mr David Ejika Apeh, UBEC’s head of public relations and protocol, on Sunday, in Abuja.

At one of the sites in Karshi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the chairman noted that the commission was happy with the level of work done and “before the end of the year, majority of the schools will be delivered.”

Kyuka noted the determination of the Federal Government to bring education close to the Nigerian children with the latest technology available.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi said the model schools would consist of “pre-primary, primary school, JSS, ICT training hall and sports facilities.”

He stated that “model 1”, divided amongst the geo-political zones would be sited in Imo, Bauchi, Edo, Katsina, Nasarawa, Lagos states and the FCT.

The “model 2” schools, according to him, would be sited in Benue, Adamawa, Kaduna, Niger, Borno, Kano, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa ibom, Cross River, Ekiti and Oyo states.

The National Consultant for the project, Mas’ud Abdulkarim, said going by the level of cooperation among the contractors handling the model schools, the project should be delivered before the stipulated dates.(NAN)