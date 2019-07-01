Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has condemned the response of former governor Abdulfatai Ahmed to the outrage which greeted alleged diversion of N1.5 billion Universal Basis Education Commission (UBEC )funds in the state.

The government said the response had raised more questions on the sordid neglect of public schools under his administration.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Rafiu Ajajaiye, said Ahmed’s position held no water in the face of revelations from UBEC and the state of schools in the state. The governor lamented that the mismanagement is apparent in the list of UBEC Matching Grant Disbursement Performance as at April 30, this year.

The government said Ahmed’s claim that it used the N1.5bn to pay workers’ salaries was untenable and fishy for an administration that received N22bn Paris Club refund among others. “We regret to say that the last administration cannot be forgiven for the criminal neglect of the schools because the consequences are there for all to see As at April 30, Kwara has the worst rating under the UBEC Matching Grant Disbursement Performance! This is a written record. This is the legacy of the former governor and the PDP administration in Kwara state.”