From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the claim by Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq that he embezzled the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds, and also used his position as Senate President to prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the case as an outright lie which the governor must retract immediately.

Saraki in a statement signed by his Special Assistant Local media Matters, AbdulGaniyu Abdulqadir noted that the governor has only seven days to retract the statement or he will meet him in court to prove his false claims.

“I have ignored all his lies all this while as I believe he was resorting to that cheap escape measure to mask his failure in governance. Now, I will have to take strong measures by challenging him in court since he will not desist from fabricating lies against me.

“I have told my lawyers to write him to retract the statement or be ready to prove it in court”, Saraki stated.

It will be recalled that Abdulrahman made the claim on Sunday while speaking at the inauguration of the campaign council of the APC Senatorial Candidate for Kwara Central.