Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has introduced School-Based Management Committee-School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP) in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to encourage communities take ownership of schools in their domain.

Director of Quality Assurance in Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CR-SUBEB), Fransis Asaru, made this known in Calabar, yesterday at the end of a tour of some projects by SBMC-SIP in some selected schools.

He said the exercise, which was in collaboration with UBEC, was necessitated by the need to ascertain the level of work done and ensure benefitting communities put government funds to good use.

According to him, the SBMC-SIP allows communities with functional school-based management committees to access government funds to implement projects under three categories.

Asaru said this include micro, macro and special projects through provision of counterpart funds.

“The counterpart funds generated by communities do not have to be monetary but communities can also access funds by providing working materials or artisans to assist in such projects,” he said.