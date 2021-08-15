From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has lauded Kebbi State Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu over his achievements in basic education in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

The state Coordinator of the commission, Alhaji Mansur Sadau, made the commendation during inspection tour led by Dr Thomas Ray-Ohikere, in Argungu area .

According to him, “as far as basic education is concerned, the state governor has done a lot and well. To us, the state has no problem of basic education, and we only need to improve on our gains and we have achieved 90 per cent of the needed basic education requirements,” he said.

Sadau called on the state government to provide additional classrooms, ICT facilities and other instructional facilities to improve educational sector in the state.

Earlier, Director of Planning, state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Musa Altine-Aljannare, said the government had paid counterpart fund as part of its efforts to provide compulsory, free, and universal basic education for all Kebbi children of primary and junior secondary school in the state.

“The children are between the ages of six to 16 years,including the disabled as enshrined in the UBE Act of 2004,” he said.

Altine-Aljannare said the administration provided infrastructural support to education sector through the construction of many classrooms in the 21 local government areas of the state.

“The government also bought and distributed textbooks in support of primary schools’ development in the state,in addition to infrastructural support to education sector through the construction of many classrooms in the 21 local government areas of the state,” he said.

The director said the SUBEB was very impressed at the progress of basic education under the leadership of Gov. Bagudu.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ray-Ohikere, said they were in the state for inspection and publicity of Federal Government/UBEC and SUBEB achievements in basic education across the APC states.

“Our mandate is to identify and authenticate claims by the universal basic education; authenticate claims by the states on their basic education proceeds.

“As part of the agenda of our tour, we have been to Kano, Kaduna,Jigawa and Katsina State, and we are now in Kebbi state. Lastly, we will cover Zamfara state to end the North- West zone,”he said.