From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has concluded plans to conduct 2022 National Assessment of Learning Achievement in Basic Education (NALABE).

The Commission confirmed that measures have been put in place to conduct the exercise in line with the global best practices, leveraging on logistics and support from the international bodies.

It, however, explained that National assessment is a survey of schools and learning to provide evidence about learners’ achievement in identified curriculum areas, such as, reading/literacy, mathematics/numeracy, science and other skills, for a clearly defined part of education system.

UBEC spokesman, David Apeh, in a statement on Monday, indicated that UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobbyi, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Prof. Bala Zakari, disclosed the information at a workshop for the development of test items in Kaduna.

He explained that the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and other organizations have offered their support to ensure the exercise is conducted using the global standard.

Dr. Bobboyi explained that the workshop was aimed at generating the test items in four core subjects in primary 3 & 5, Junior Secondary 2, development of assessment framework that would help to come up with the test blueprint that would guide in test items, objectives and content.

He said the workshop will also produce a development test blueprint and generate test items that would be trial-tested for standardization.

He said: “Since the inception of UBEC, the Commission has conducted five studies, 2001, 2003, 2006, 2011 and 2017, base on its mandate as enshrined in the UBE alAct of 2004.”

Meanwhile, the Director, Quality Assurance, Mallam Mansir Idris, in his remarks, said, the Commission has identified the need to collaborate and work closely with international agencies like UNICEF and other agencies involved in large scale assessment for the development and standardized test items.

“This was in our quest to conduct a national assessment that will be recognized and acceptable by stakeholders nationally and internationally,” he said.