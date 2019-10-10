Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Leadership of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has rated Osun high in projects implementation. The commission also commended the outstanding performance of the state in the execution of projects.

UBEC also applauded the state government for being prompt and faithful to the payment of counterpart funding.

These were disclosed by the UBEC Board members who were on a courtesy visit to the governor after their assessment of some of the counterpart-funded projects implemented by the state.

The leader of the delegation, Percy Osundu, commended the administration for prioritising education in the state. He said the visit to the state had exposed them to the tremendous achievements that the state had recorded in the education sector.

Osundu who described Osun as a model in the education sector, expressed confidence in the education policy of the state which, he said, had impacted the lives of the people, particularly the young ones.

“We are here on the directive of the UBEC Governing Board to see and assess some of the projects executed by the state in partnership between it and the commission,” he said.

“We are equally here to interact with the government through the governor; the leadership in the Ministry of Education and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to know the level of synergy and collaboration that exists to advance the sector. So far, we have seen the exceptional performance of the state in the education sector most importantly in the area of basic education.