Moses Akaigwe

Following the recent official flag-off of Uber operations in Benin, the wife of Edo state governor, Betsy Obaseki, last week, inaugurated the company’s Greenlight Hub in the city with a pledge that the government would continue to ensure a conducive environment for investors in the area.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Mrs. Obaseki who represented the governor, Godwin Obaseki, commended Uber for bringing development to Edo, a gesture which, according to her, would further encourage self-reliance and self-dependence among the people of the state.

“Uber launching in Benin is one more proof that Edo state is making great strides to its next level of its economic transformation. Over the past two and a half years of this administration, we as government have made deliberate and concerted efforts to make Edo State conducive and attractive to businesses, investors and people from all walks of life.”

In his remarks, the General Manager West Africa at Uber, Lola Kassim, said:”We are happy to be launching the UberX product in Benin City, Edo State today. We collaborated closely with the Government of Edo State on the launch because of a shared vision to promote innovation and create business and economic opportunities in the cities where we operate. As we reiterate Uber’s commitment to expansion within the African continent, it’s important to us to work closely with policy and regulators to unlock new markets.”

Also speaking, the Head, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Ukinebo Dare, said: “The Government of Edo State says welcome to Uber. We are also quite happy that Uber has chosen to be located at the Edo Innovation Hub, because we realize how important it is for our youth who are being trained here to be exposed to the power of technology and disruptive business models.”

The Uber Greenlight Hub is located within the Edo Innovation Hub complex and will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9am – 4pm, and on Friday, from 9am – 3pm, excluding public holidays.