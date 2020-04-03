Francis Igata

As the clock chimes 49, signaling the commemoration of the birthday anniversary of the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, ENHA, Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi, a universal convergence of encomium dots the firmament following his good temper and moderation which are the hallmarks of parliamentary language.

These torrents of eulogizes on the Speaker who was born to the family of late Chief Felix Ubosi and Lolo Cecilia Ubosi of Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike, in Enugu-East Local Government Area of Enugu State on April 3,1971, find its roots on his believe and practice that, “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you”.

His parent’s knack for education had propelled them to enroll him at Community Primary School, Amorji-Nike between 1977-1983 from where he proceeded to the prestigious College of Immaculate Conception, CIC, 1983-1989. Famished for higher academic laurels, Speaker, Ubosi, obtained Ordinary National Diploma, OND, and Higher National Diploma, HND, from the Federal Polytechnic Oko, 2000-2002 and 2003-2005 respectively.

In 2013, he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma, PGD, in Public Administration from the University of Calabar, Cross River and thereafter, iced the cake with an M.Sc in Public Administration from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, in 2015.

Speaker, Ubosi, cut his political teeth in 1997-1998 when he served as Councilor of Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike Ward, and Supervisory Councilor for Finance 1999-2002, Administrator Enugu-East Central Development Council 2003-2005, Executive Chairman, Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike Community 2002-2007, Financial Secretary, PDP, 2009-2011, Chairman ESWAMA Board, 2010-2011 from where he was overwhelmingly voted to represent Enugu-East Urban Constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly in 2011.

While at the Enugu State House of Assembly, he served as the Chairman House Committee on Enugu Capital Development, Petroleum Resources and Environment and was unanimously elected as Deputy Chairman, Conference of Speaker’s of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

His humility before God and mankind crystallized in his elevation as the Speaker, Sixth Assembly, Enugu State House of Assembly till date.

Rallying his colleagues on the path of quality representation, oversighting and appropriation, Speaker, Ubosi, against all odds, ensured that the House were united in their resolve to return the Enugu State Appropriation Bill 2020 to a January-to-December Budget Cycle working with the executive arm of government. We were accustomed to this sequence of public expenditure until the dawn of the Fourth Republic in 1999. With this return, the implementation of the budget within the fiscal year is expected to be wholesome.

Public budget plays a crucial role in economic management and broader development policies. Importantly, it is the main transmission mechanism of fiscal policy and the key tool through which government could stabilize and influence the economic direction. Global experience in public budgeting indicates that countries adopt a defined time horizon or standardized budgetary calendar.

This budgetary calendar requires a fixed start and end periods for each fiscal cycle. The importance of having budgetary calendar is to reduce uncertainty that could affect optimization behavior and expectation of economic dramatic personae. The rigid time frame also ensures discipline and enhances coordination.

Premised on the foregoing, the Enugu State House of Assembly as a responsible House and in its responsiveness to the yearnings of their constituents for a better life ensured the fruition to return to a January-to-December budget cycle.

The Speaker, Ubosi-led House of Assembly in rising to the plethora of insecurity challenges, passed a Bill for the established of Enugu State Security Trust Fund aimed at providing money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment and such human, material and financial resources as shall be necessary to prevent crime and preserve public security in the state.

The functions of the Trust Fund’s Board shall be to manage the Fund established under this Law and all other assets, gifts and property that may from time to time be vested in it, for the benefit of the people of Enugu State, procure and maintain equipment, including but not limited to patrol vehicles, armored personnel carriers, water cannons, protection vans, uniforms, lorries, buses, recovery vehicles, drones and helicopters as may be required for use in Enugu State by Federal, State and Local Government Security agencies after the necessary approval must have been obtained from appropriate Federal regulatory agencies.

Furthermore, the Security Trust Fund Board shall establish and maintain a central logistic base for equipment, vehicles, and other necessities for use by the Federal, State and Local Government Security agencies and such other squad, force or programme as may be approved or recognized from time to time by the Government of Enugu State, take out and maintain all such policies of insurance as it may deem expedient for the protection of any part of the Fund which consists of the property and any deserving security officer, person or group as may be determined by the Board, pay or reward any person for services rendered or to be rendered to it, pay and discharge out of the Trust property all expenses properly incurred by it or by any of its members in the course of the discharge of their official duties, ensure at all times in the management of the Fund that the Fund shall have sufficient money and materials to offer support for the protection of lives and property in Enugu State.

At 49, Speaker Ubosi has opened an enviable vista of performance as shown in the over 60 Bills, 52 Motions and Resolutions passed from the Sixth Assembly. No doubt, Speaker Ubosi is running a good race, has persevered under trial and has stood the test time. It is only expedient that the crown of higher leadership challenge awaits him as we all roll out our drums in celebration at 49.

Igata, is the Media consultant, enugu state house of assembly, enha.