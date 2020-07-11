Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, (UBTH), Dr. Darlington Obaseki, has urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the various COVID19 guidelines put in place by the National Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) to reduce mortality and morbidity of the disease.

He made the call in Benin while hosting a Webinar tagged “COVID-19 in UBTH: A UBTH staff Webinar”.

Dr. Darlington said the reason for the programme is for them to take stock of the achievements recorded thus far since the outbreak of the disease and to know what other steps to take to curb its spread and manage those who are already being infected with the virus.

Darlington noted that it became also necessary for them to meet having regards to the fact that the hospital is strategically situated to take care of those within the entire South-South geo-political region and beyond with regards to the provision of healthcare delivery to the people.

The CMD of the hospital while delivering a lecture titled “COVID-19 in UBTH: An Overview, said those above 60 years are more susceptible to the disease and that more effort most be put in place to shield them from being infected by it.

While decrying the alarming rate at which the disease is spreading fast into the various communities, Darlington said there is a higher prevalent rate of infection among males than females, just as he added that early appearance at the Isolation/Treatment Centres increases the rates of recovery and discharges.

The hospital boss called for the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment to help reduce infections even in the face of exposures, while also adhering to good sanitary practices and appropriate social distancing are very effective against catching COVID-19.