Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has confirmed that three patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Darlington Obaseki, gave the confirmation in a

statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Benin City, by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Joshua Uwaila.

Obaseki said the surviving two of the three patients are at the moment being cared for by staff in an isolation ward with restricted access.

The chief medical doctor also announced the engagement of the insurance company by the hospital management to activate an insurance policy for all frontline staff involved in the management and treatment of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital.

According to him, UBTH has so far received three patients who have been confirmed positive with COVID-19.

“The two surviving patients are currently being cared for by our dedicated staff in an isolation ward with restricted access.

“Prior to confirmation of their COVID-19 status, some of our healthcare staff were exposed to these patients while using only Personal Protection (surgical face-masks and gloves).

“Currently all staff who were exposed to these patients are asymptomatic and they are being monitored closely according to current guidelines.

“Further measures have been put in place to ensure that our staff are not unduly exposed to risks of infection with COVID-19 in the course of their providing care for patients who come to the hospital for various reasons.

“Healthcare workers are on the frontlines in this pandemic and therefore at a higher risk of being exposed than the general public. The management and staff of UBTH while ensuring standard precautions at all times to prevent the spread of this disease crave the support and understanding of the general public as we fight this raging battle to contain and curb COVID-19”, he said.

The CMD listed the insurance policy to include life insurance that covers payment of N5 million to dependants in the event of natural death, accidental death.

Others are the payment of N5 million to affected staff during critical illness or permanent and N250,000 for temporary disability and N500,000 for medical reimbursement.

The CMD, who explained that the insurance cover was exclusive of payment of a daily allowance for feeding and transportation which are being worked out, stated that the policy is for all frontline staff involved in the management of COVID 19 patients.

‎

He further assured that the welfare and safety of all members of staff of the hospital is also the management’s priority.