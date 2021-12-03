From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has terminated the appointment of three staff of the hospital over alleged misconduct.

Chief Medical Director, UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki in a statement signed by Joshua Uwaila, head, public relations and protocols and made available to newsmen on Friday in Benin City, said two other workers are currently being investigated by a disciplinary committee on allegations bordering on financial impropriety.

Obaseki, while assuring that the public service rules would be adhered to strictly and every matter will be decided on its merit, said that it would not shield any erring staff who is found wanting in the event of the establishment of a case of misconduct against him or her.

“Three staff of the hospital recently got their appointment terminated after due consideration by the board of management for various offences while two others are at various stages of disciplinary investigation to determine their culpability or otherwise with regards to certain allegations bordering on financial impropriety,” he said.

The CMD, who encouraged members of staff to continue to render top notch services to patients and clients of the hospital, assured members of the public that the hospital will not rest on its oars in its avowed commitment to providing quality healthcare services to its teeming clients.

He, however, urged members of the public to stop any form of assault against health workers in the course of performing their duties, promising to do all within its powers to protect staff and students in the performance of their lawful duties and would not tolerate any assault against its workforce.

To serve as deterrent to people assaulting staff, he said that some relatives of a deceased patient of the hospital were recently convicted for three months imprisonment with an option of fine for assaulting some medical personnel who were on duty at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and also destroyed some properties upon the death of their father.

