From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the golden anniversary celebration of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Darlington Obaseki, announced that the hospital would soon commence open heart surgery.

The CMD who disclosed this at the unveiling of the golden anniversary programme and sensitization workshop, further announced that a new comprehensive Renal Centre with eight Dialysis machines and an ICU centre of international standard have been commissioned in the hospital.

Professor Obaseki while disclosing that Cancer is a silent epidemic ravaging the country, said UBTH was being positioned as a comprehensive Cancer Centre which will be a one-stop-shop for Cancer treatment in the country, adding that Cancer was the leading cause of death in the hospital.

He however explained that 65 per cent of patients that die in the hospital within 48 hours of admission are those that are often brought to the hospital late, even as he disclosed that complications arising from Hypertension and Diabetes were another epidemic killing many people in the country.

Professor Obaseki stated that the UBTH has fulfilled its three tripod mandate of service delivery, training of health care workforce and high-level research, adding that it has expanded from 300 beds at inception to 900 beds, just as it has computerised about 70 per cent of its operations.

Describing the hospital as the busiest Teaching Hospital in the country, the Chief Medical Director said “it is the pioneer in IVF and the only hospital that does Stem Cells Transplantation in the country”.

Professor Obaseki further disclosed that a new range of services including Laprascopic surgery (Keyhole surgery) were being introduced in the hospital, saying “The hospital does everything in the health care space”.

He announced that the hospital last year gave a waiver of N84 million to indigent patients who could not afford their medical bills but however called on individuals and corporate organisations to support the hospital, pointing out that health care anywhere in the world lives on benefactors.

The Chief Medical Director stated that the hospital will during the celebration of its 50 years anniversary give back to society and engage more with the people.