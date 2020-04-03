Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, has tested negative for coronavirus, barely seven days after testing positive for the virus.

Spokesman of the hospital, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, in a statement he posted on Facebook wall of UCH, yesterday, said “I have the pleasure to announce that the repeat test of the UCH CMD, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo has returned negative. He had earlier tested positive for the COVID- 19 last Friday.”

Prof. Otegbayo had on Sunday in a statement said he tested positive for COVID- 19 and admonished all those who had contact with him to go on self-quarantine.

“On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting, which was meant to last five days in the hospital. We observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of covid-19. His samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation, while our samples were also taken for test.

“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation, pending the time they get tested,” Otegbayo said.

Akinrinlola, however said yesterday: “His samples were taken again on Tuesday, March 31 and Today, at about 3.00pm, the result came out negative.”