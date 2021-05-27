From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), yesterday, said the Federal Government is still owning 215 resident doctors in the hospitals January, February and March 2021 salaries.

President of the association in UCH, Dr. Temitope Hussain, made the disclosure in an interview with Daily Sun in reaction to ongoing strike by members of the association.

“Today (Wednesday) is day 26 of our strike. Our demands still remains the payment of outstanding salaries of 215 doctors. The salaries for January, February and March have not been paid to them. The Federal Government just paid April salary about two weeks ago. But the salaries of January to March are still outstanding. We don’t even know where they are going to pay May salary. Also, the 215 doctors, who are all in UCH, have not been captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIA) platform. They should be captured. The strike is indefinite, until our demands are met. We are appealing to the Federal Government to do the needful. We have been on this for over a year. Though we are on strike, nobody likes the strike, neither the doctors nor the general population. Of course, we are hoping that if the Federal Government meets out demands, we can resume to work immediately.”