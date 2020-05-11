University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, has recorded a new COVID-19 case within its surgical services unit.

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Jesse Otegbayo, disclosed this via his official Twitter handle @UchCmd.

“One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed among the staff of the hospital’s surgical services.

“The member of staff in question is in good health and receiving necessary support, while the routine contact tracing and relevant infection control protocols have been instituted.

“Consequently, as at 4pm on Friday, May 8, 2020, we had one new confirmed case of COVID-19,” he said.

The new case, according to him, brings the total number of patients treated for COVID-19 in the hospital to 11.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients that the hospital has attended to is now 11.

“Out of these, six patients were managed as in-patients in the isolation ward and other locations in the hospital, two of whom were discharged after testing negative.

“One patient was, however, transferred to Lagos for further treatment. Regrettably, two deaths occurred.

“Presently, there are three active confirmed cases of COVID-19 being managed by staff of the hospital. One of these is currently on admission, while the other two are being managed at home,” he said.

The CMD said as part of efforts to ensure its workers were properly protected, it would commence the distribution of customised face masks soon.