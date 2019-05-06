Nigeria international Standard Liege midfielder on loan to Rayo Vallecano, Uche Agbo will be going back to his parent club, Standard Liege after the season is over in Spain.

According to Kano born player in a chat with www.footballlive.ng “Yes it true the club has relegated after we lost to Levante yesterday (Saturday).

“I have to play the last matches then I will go back to my parent club in Belgium.

Regarding the early substitution I was feeling a slide pain that looks like groin before the match, I have to manage it and play. When we started the match I started feeling it again, so that was brought about my early substitution as at 29 minutes of play.

“I have one year left in my contract with Standard Liege so I am a bonafide player of the team,” he said.