By Cosmas Omegoh

The burial plan of veteran journalist and ex-columinist of the Sun newspapers, Chief Uche Ezechukwu, has been announced by his family.

According to a release made available to our reporter by the duo of Dr Chinwe Ezechukwu and Chief Agochukwu, the remains of Uche would be laid to rest on Saturday, 1st May, 2021 after funeral Mass

at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church, Amesi, in Anambra State at 10am.

Before then, there would be a requiem Mass for the repose of his soul at Holy Trinity Parish, Maitama, Abuja at 6pm on April, 15, 2021. This would be followed by

Night of Tributes on Thursday, 22nd April, 2021 at 5pm at the Abuja Council secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Utako.

Then there would a Vigil Mass on Friday, 30th April, 2021at his residence in Amuwo village, Amesi, in Aguata LGA, Anambra State.

at 5:00pm

After interment on 1st May, 2021, there would be Outing Service

on Sunday, 2nd May, 2021, at 8:30am at St Vincent’s Catholic Church, Amesi.

Uche whose journalism career spanned decades, transited to greater glory on Friday, 26th February, 2021.