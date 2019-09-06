Popular actress and TV personality, Uche Iwuji was the cynosure of all eyes when Tricia Eseigbe-Kerry marked the 70th birthday of her mum, Maggie last weekend, at a grand event held at her residence in Lagos.

The controversial actress, who stunned movie buffs years back in works like My Dream, Lost Passion, and A Can of Worms, hit the red carpet of the event elegantly dressed in a designer white blouse and grey pants. She indeed cut a great figure, as she paid glowing tribute to Tricia’s mum.