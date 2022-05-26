From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A notable businessman, Uche Nnaji (Nwakaibeya) has won the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

Nnaji who was the sole aspirant scored 1070 of the 1100 votes cast while 30 votes were invalid.

The winner of the Primary election held at the South East Zonal Secretariat of the party along Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, hails from Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

