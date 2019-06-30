George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Action Alliance National Think Tank Committee has sacked the Imo State executive of the party led by Hon. Anthony Uchendu and replaced it with a caretaker committee.

The decision of the national leadership of the party was contained in a letter written to the Independent National Electoral Commission dated June 21, 2019, signed by the National Chairman Chief Kenneth Udeze and National Secretary , Vernmibe James respectively titled “Dissolution of Hon Anthony Uchendu-led Imo State Executives of Action Alliance” which was obtained by our correspondent at the weekend.

The letter which read in part stated: ” We write to inform you that pursuant to Article 31 of our party’s constitution 2005 as amended , the Hon Anthony Uchendu-led Imo State executives of our party have been dissolved by the meeting of the party’s National Think Tank Committee ( NTTC) with effect from June 21, 2019.

It further read consequently, the NTTC has approved the appointment of Hon Okwara Emmanuel Kelechi as state Caretaker Committee Chairman with effect from June 21, 2019, until further directives from the national headquarters of the party.

However, our correspondent reliably gathered that the sacking of the Imo State executives of the party might not be unconnected with what a member of the party who pleaded anonymity described as gross insubordination to the national leadership of party by the state chairman and members of his executives who had claimed to have suspended the National Chairman over the party’s withdrawal from the petition filed by Mr. Uche Nwosu against Governor Emeka Ihedioha at the Governorship Election Petiton Tribunal.

According to him, “former state chairman who is an ally of Uche Nwosu was not happy over the decision of the national leadership of the party from asking the governorship election petition tribunal to strike out the party as a plaintiff in keeping with CUPP agreement with the People’s Democratic Party before the general elections.

The former state chairman and members of his sacked executive had also challenged the decision of the national leadership to suspend Uche Nwosu over his gross disrespect to the party leadership. But the Anthony Uchendu- led State executives rather than adhered to party’s decision did the unthinkable by pronouncing that the state chapter had suspended the national chairman.”

Meanwhile, the former State Chairman Uchendu Anthony, has insisted that he remains State Chairman of AA in Imo as he had not been officially informed by the party .