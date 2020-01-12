George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Another round of crisis is looming in the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the leadership of the Interim State Executive Committee of the party led by Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo has stated that the erstwhile governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, Mr. Uche Nwosu, who is the son-in-law of the immediate past governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, is not a member of the party.

Prince Nlemigbo is the leader of the state executive recognized by the National executive of party. But the factional chairman of the party, Mr. Daniel Madueke Nwafor, in a quick response insisted that Nwosu had been readmitted into the party having re-registered at his Eziama-Obaire ward, saying Prince Nlemigbo-led executive has no right to speak on behalf of the party in the state.

A statement signed by Mr. Onwuasoanya Jones, Publicity Secretary of the Okorocha faction of the party, reads: “We wish to reiterate that Chief Nlemigbo has no right to speak for the party at any level. His continuous impersonation as the State Chairman of the Party is an affront on a standing Court judgment restraining him or anyone from interfering with the properly and democratically elected executives of the party, from ward to state level led by Hon. Daniel Madueke Nwafor.

“Uche Nwosu has reregistered at his Eziama-Obaire ward and has been received back into the party both at the LGA and state levels. He returned to the party with his numerous supporters across the 305 wards in the state, and these valuable party members have been welcomed back into the party and fully reabsorbed and it is not in the place of Prince Nlemigbo, who is not the chairman of the APC in the state to say otherwise.”

A counter statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Interim State Executive Committee of the party, Chief Enyinna Onuegbu, said “Our great party is not unaware of the spurious claims and shenanigans of acolytes of the former governor of Imo State, Senator Ethelbert Okorocha in their vainglorious pastime of fanning the embers of dichotomy in APC at all times. This predilection no doubt is borne out of their famed infantile disposition of trying to realize their yesterday when today is a new dawn.”