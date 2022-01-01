By Vincent Kalu

President of Indigenous Igbo Youths Congress (IIYC), Chief Mayor Echefu, has joined other Nigerians to condemn the way security agencies stormed a church in Imo State and abducted Chief Uche Nwosu, the former governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state.

Chief Echefu warned that such desecration of holy places in Igbo land should not happen again.

He queried if such could happen in any mosque in the North.

According to him, Igbo politicians who are hands in gloves with the enemies of the Igbo to destroy the race would live to regret their actions in the fullness of time.

“For whatever offence that Uche Nwosu has committed, why must the security agencies in a commando style storm the church to abduct him? Can this ever happen in the North?

“Those Igbo who are joining hands with our enemies to make Igbo land a laughing stock shall sooner than later regret their ignoble actions.

“Enough is enough, the Indigenous Igbo Youths Congress will not allow further rape of Igbo land,” Echefu said.