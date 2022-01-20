From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Chidi Ibeh, has urged the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to make public the outcome of his investigation on the invasion of St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in Nkwere council area of Imo State where former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance(AA) Uche Nwosu was whisked away in a controversial manner by security agents.

Ibeh noted that the outcome of the investigation will help to unravel other insecurity challenges perpetrated in the State.

He has also commended the IGP for his maturity in handling the incident which he added could have degenerated into a crisis in the state.

Ibeh, who has been claiming to be the authentic chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people gave the commendation while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

Nwosu, who is also the son-in-law of the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was arrested by policemen on Dec. 26, 2021inside church premises where he was observing a special service for his late mother, Jamaimah Nwosu.

While describing Nwosu’s arrest as a “desecration of the Church and an insult to the Igbo nation”, he lauded the IGP for the prompt arrest of the policemen involved in the act.

He urged the IGP not to jeopardise his outstanding reputation and integrity but to unravel the perpetrators of the act as a way of ensuring speedy dispensation of justice and restoring confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

” We commend the IGP for his boldness, level of tolerance and maturity in handling this matter and urge him not to relent until justice is served to the perpetrators of this heinous, dastardly act.

“Sporadic shooting in a place of worship resulting in disruption of church service constitutes a desecration of the altar of God, it demands cleansing and rededication and remains an embarrassment to the Christian faith and the Igbo nation.

“On behalf of Ndigbo (Igbo people), we appeal to the police to make public the result of their findings so that Nigerians will not misconstrue the powers and activities of the police; nobody knows who the next victim will be,” Ibeh said.

He added that the Ohanaeze would “take legal actions in the absence of substantial results from police investigations.