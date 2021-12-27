From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance(AA) in Imo State and son-in-law to the former governor of the State,Rochas Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu has opened on his controversial arrest on Monday by the police at his country home ,Eziama Obaire,in Nkwere council area of the State.

Nwosu alleged that the policemen who arrest him were security men attached to the Imo State Government House supervised by a certain individual identified as Shafa.

Nwosu was whisked away by security operatives, while attending a church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state on Sunday .

Briefing newsmen, on Monday after his release, the son-in-law to the Rochas Okorocha, said the invasion of the Church and his subsequent harassment was uncalled for as there was no prior invitation by the Police or any other security Agency.

Narratimg the incident, Nwosu said that, “while the Service was still going on, some heavily armed security men invaded the Church from different doors, while some went straight to the alter, others were walking from one line of pew to the other.

“When they spotted me, they opened fire and started shooting inside the Church, some of them walked up to me and said I should get up and follow them or they will blow off my head. I demanded to know who they were and where they are taking me, they started dragging me, all this while they were still shooting and everyone in the Church was scampering for safety.

“It was like a war, they kept shooting inside the Church and everybody was running in different directions. it was just an act of God that stray bullet didn’t hit any of the the clergymen because they were firing straight at the alter where most of them were seated.

“After they dragged me from the Church into the car, they drove off, when we got to Owerri, three of the cars drove into the Government House and they drove me in one of the cars to Enugu”.

He continued, “on the way, they stopped after one of them answered phone call and said Shafa, who is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the governor asked them to get my pictures, they tore my clothes and took my pictures with handcuff and sent to the CSO.

“After that they drove me straight to Enugu Airport, where a chartered private jet was waiting and they flew me straight to Abuja. It was at Abuja that it was discovered that the Police hierarchy was not aware of the operation. It was purely planned and hatched at the Imo Government House.

“I was not invited by the Police or any other security Agency before my abduction at the Church”.