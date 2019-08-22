George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Supporters of the son-in-law of ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, the embattled governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), led by one Pastor Frank Onwummere, allegedly attacked an official of the Department of State Services attached to Government House Owerri, on Thursday.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the official of the DSS who was alerted of the presence of the Mrs. Ulomma Okorocha Nwosu, daughter of ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha at the White House lodge owned by the state government, shortly after the inspection visit of the Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeaguocha, which the ex-governor had allegedly converted to his personal house.

However, a DSS official who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that his colleague on getting to the White House lodge discovered that the wife of Uche Nwosu had already gone and only met the security operatives including a personnel of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps who were posted to the house.

According to him, “having gone there, he found out that both Ulomma and other officials had left. But as he was about to leave the lodge, Uche Nwosu arrived at the place, accompanied by over 50 men in three buses. Uche Nwosu began banging on the gate of the lodge asking if the house belonged to their father and also asking what they were doing there. But as my colleague was about to open the gate as he was still inside the compound, the young men who came with Uche Nwosu forced the gate open from the outside and pounced on our colleague and beat the daylight out of him while Uche Nwosu watched.

“The bad aspect of the whole saga was that Uche Nwosu knew our colleague very well but he did nothing to stop the unprovoked attacked by his men led by Pastor Frank Onwummere and one known thug who is popularly called “One- Man Squad.”

One of the witnesses who corroborated the attack said: “On getting to the lodge, Uche Nwosu was said to have begun banging on the entrance gate, shouting at the top of his voice, asking if the house belonged to their father.”

He further revealed that before security officials could open the gate the supporters of Uche Nwosu had pushed the gate open from outside and instantly pounced on the official of the DSS and personnel of the civil defence and started to beat them. Uche Nwosu and the policemen who came with him did nothing to stop the attack.”

But in a swift reaction from the Onwuasoanya Jones, Director, Media and Publicity of the Ugwumba Uche Nwosu Campaign Organisation, dismissed the alleged incident as mischievous and malicious falsehood.

According to him, “we understand that the spin doctors surrounding the pro tem governor of Imo State, have been impoverished of any idea with which they could deflect attention from the hugely successful reception accorded the immediate past governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, hence, their hurried resort to the puerile and poorly cooked lie that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu assaulted an official of the Department of State Security.

“His Excellency also has very high regard for our gallant patriots, who work hard to ensure our safety, under the sun and in the rain, and cannot contemplate disrespecting them in any way. We therefore, urge the public, especially, Imolites, to disregard the malicious falsehood.”