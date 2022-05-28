Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah has been declared winner of Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

He was declared the winner of the direct primary election which took place in the 184 wards in the 17 local government areas of the state by the returning officer, Barr. Perfect Okorie, in the early hours of Friday in Umuahia.

Out of the total of 195,801 votes cast, the former Minister polled 141,952 votes to beat his closest rival, Paul Ikonne who got 27,054.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Others who participated at the direct primary election include, Ikechi Emenike who polled 9,446, Emeka Atuma with 7,429 and Obinna Oriaku with 5,553.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Alex Otti, who pulled out of the contest and APC before the primary election, got 2,414 and Daniel Eke who got 1,953.

According to Okorie, the outcome of the election which was officially monitored by INEC is a reflection of the total will of the people of Abia State.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

On Thursday, Chief Ikechi Emenike was announced the winner of an indirect primary election, which took place in Umuahia the state capital.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .