(NAN) Mr Uche okafor, member representing Anyamelum constituency has been elected the new Speaker of the 7th Anambra House of Assembly unopposed.

Okafor on Wednesday emerged following his nomination by Mr Edward Igbuzo (Onitsha North11) and seconded by Mr Lawrence Ezeudu (Dunukofia).

Mr Pascal Agbodike (Ihiala) emerged as the Deputy Speaker during the inauguration performed by the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Speaker promised to carry everybody along and make laws that would advance the state forward.

“The interest of the state will surpass any other in terms of moving the state forward.

“I call on the opposition to work with me for the benefit of the citizens of the state,” he said.

The Speaker immediately announced other principal officers which includes Mr Nnamdi Okafor, (Awka South 1) as Majority Leader, Mr Emeka Aforka (Orumba North) as Deputy Majority Leader.

The new Chief Whip is Lawrence Ezeudu, (Dunukofia) while Mrs Beverly Nkemdiche (Onitsha North 1) and only woman in the House was elected as Deputy Chief Whip.

Mr Onyebuchji Offor was elected as Minority Leader, while Ebele Ejioffor is Deputy Minority Leader.

NAN reports that there are 30 legislators in the Anambra State House of Assembly.