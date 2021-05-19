Erstwhile first Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, said the continent’s flagship competition, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) would enjoy a new lease of life with the appointments of President of the Senegalese Football Federation, Augustin Emmanuel Senghor and his Nigerian counterpart, Amaju Melvin Pinnick in the new management committee.

The continental soccer ruling body CAF announced on Monday ‘a new team that will lead the work of CAF in the standing committees’ with the approval of both Senghor and Pinnick as the two vice presidents to manage the Organising Committee of Total Africa Cup of Nations to be headed by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

“Frankly, I’m happy with the appointment of both Senghor and Pinnick in the new management team for the Organising Committee of the Total Africa Cup of Nations and I have no doubt that they will assist the CAF President in ensuring that the competition becomes bigger and better,” Uchegbulam, who served for many years as Vice President of CAF Board of Appeal, said in a statement.