From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Imo State FA chairman, Amanze Uchegbulem has disclosed how his father almost shot him for playing football during his prime.

Uchegbulem, who made the revelation while declaring his interest to run for the chairmanship seat of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Owerri, on Wednesday, said his father, an ex soldier, had always been against his playing football.

“For those who said I never played football, my father almost killed me because I went to play football in Alor, when I came back my mother told me that my father is very angry with me, he brought out his double barrel gun and my mother shouted run, he’s serious, I managed to scale a fence, that was how I got saved,” Uchegbulem narrated.

The 68-year-old sports enthusiast has vowed to turn Nigeria football around and return the country to its winning ways if elected. He maintained that with his vast experience working under great sport giants such as Air Commodore Emeka Omeruo, Mumuni Aminu, Kojo Williams, Dominic Oneya, and Sunny Lulu among others, football would take its rightful place again in Nigeria.