Nigeria and Tigres UNAL striker, Uchenna Kanu is drawing the most attention from media and fans in Mexico by lighting up the Mexican Liga MX with her superb goalscoring prowess.

After joining Tigres UNAL, Kanu did not only just become the first Nigerian woman but also the first African to play in Mexico following a rule change to allow the signing of non-Mexicans.

The 2019 African Women’s Footballer of the Year nominee continued her blistering debut season during the week when she netted her second hat trick in a 4-1 win over Santos Laguna.

And Kanu says moving to the country was a ‘stepping stone’ in her career as she is aiming to open doors for fellow Africans by her scintillating form in the Mexican Liga MX with Tigres.

“I’m honoured, coming to Mexico is been great and the people here are nice, not just the teammates, not the club but the whole city, the fans,” the Abia State-born striker told CAFOnline.com.

“I’ve not seen fans like that of Tigres, I am thankful for the opportunity to represent Nigeria, my family and myself here in Mexico.

“As the first Nigerian and African to play in Mexico is huge, a stepping stone and opening the door for other Nigerians and Africans to join. Just putting the name of Nigeria on the map positively, it’s been great and I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Since making her debut in Mexican football against Necaxa on January 10, the highly rated forward has hit double figures, scoring 10 goals in 13 games, including hat tricks twice for second-placed Tigres.

Despite her incredible start to life, the Nigerian insists she is under no pressure to excel and also inspire her Liga MX side to domestic podium successes in the country.

“I don’t feel any pressure right now, but there are expectations, that’s is part of the journey. Opening doors for my former teammates, I just want them to make a move if they really want to come here,” she appealed.

“The league is competitive, there are professional players here and has well we could play our part in making it better.”