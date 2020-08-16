Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has called an extraordinary emergency meeting for tomorrow, following the club’s scandalous 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, on Friday, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

In the meeting, the club’s current situation at all levels will be analysed, the names of possible replacements for the manager Quique Setien will be put on the table, and there’s even the option of calling early elections, a possibility that is up for debate but seems unlikely, reports Marca.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Setien has already been sacked. It has been a season to forget for the Catalans, who have not won a single title.

The 61-year-old Setien was only appointed in January, earlier this year, but is expected to be relieved of his duties after the devastating loss in Lisbon, according to Sky Sport Italia.

At full-time Setien told reporters: “Right now we feel enormous frustration and all we can do is make conclusions and think about the future,” he said after the match.”