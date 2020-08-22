DStv and GOtv continue to deliver the best to football fans, including the conclusion of the 2020 UEFA Champions League tomorrow, now extended to DStv Compact + Confam and GOtv Max customers!

Football fans are in for what promises to be an epic showdown between French and German continental heavyweights, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, tomorrow from 7pm.

The historical final will be aired on SuperSport 5 (DStv channel 225) and SuperSport 8 (DStv channel 228) and SuperSport Select 5 (GOtv channel 36). This means that DStv Confam and Compact customers, as well as GOtv Max customers, will also be able to catch the game live.

Leading up to the kick-off whistle, viewers can tune-in for the match build-up programming, including highlights of past games involving the two finalists.

Paris Saint-Germain earned their place in the showpiece match with a comfortable 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich have been the most impressive team in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League and confirmed their place in the final with a 3-0 triumph over Olympique Lyon on Wednesday evening, with Serge Gnabry (two) and Robert Lewandowski netting the goals.