GOtv customers can look forward to European football action from the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid on a dedicated pop-up channel come Saturday night.

The Pay-TV giant introduced a pop-up channel to enable its customers subscribed to the GOtv Supa package to have access to content from Europe’s premier competition all-day long.

The channel, which is set to go live from the 26th of May and close on the 30th of May, will broadcast the much anticipated showdown between the two giants set to be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Both teams are no strangers to each other, the tie is a rematch of the 2018 final which played out in Kyiv. Real Madrid emerged 3-1 winners’ courtesy of a Karim Benzema’s opener from a Loris Karius’s error and a spectacular brace from Gareth Bale. The two teams also faced off over two-legs at the quarter-finals of the competition last season where Real Madrid came out top.

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has urged his team to avoid chasing another comeback when they face Liverpool on Saturday, after the three dramatic revivals on their way to the final.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .