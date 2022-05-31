It was a night filled with funs and razzmatazz for the football fans that thronged the amphitheater inside the Lekan Salami Stadium Ibadan, to watch the final of this year’s EUFA Champions League in an event organised by Radio Station, 32 FM and Pernod Ricard Nigeria, maker of Seagram Imperial Blue.

Explaining the rationale behind the viewing spot in Ibadan, the Editor and head of news, 32FM, Mr. Chike Ogbogu said it is a bid to add more glamour to the Champions League viewing experience and beyond affording football lovers unique premium-viewing experiences; fans were also treated to entertainment.

“This is the second time we’re organising this show which football lovers are always looked up to as the place where basics of enjoyable club rivalry and conspiracy can be best felt through premium banter in all languages,” said Ogbogu.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking in the same vein, the Brand Manager for Imperial Blue Adebayo Adeyemo said “for us football is one of key consumer engagement platforms that the brand likes to activate upon so we are here today with 32 FM with hope that will become the first of many we would do together.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .