The much-anticipated UEFA Champions League knockout phase is set to commence on February 16, 2021, with mouth-watering clashes between Europe’s top teams.

Kickstarting the knockouts phase of the competition is the match between the 2019 Champions, Liverpool, and last season’s semifinalists, RB Leipzig. Elsewhere is the clash between FC Barcelona and last seasons’ finalist, Paris Saint-Germain.

The League is followed by more than a billion people worldwide and is one of the most-watched sporting competitions in the world. Fans in Nigeria especially anticipate Champions League nights as they come with thrills, drama and excitement.

In view of the UCL knockouts phase, Heineken has launched its UCL-themed campaign, titled; “You’re Never Watching Alone: Share the Passion.” Banking on the passion Nigerians have for football, Heineken conceived the campaign intending to provide an enabling platform for the fans to show their passion through sharing of thoughts and reactions to topical in-game moments.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Aishat Aneakwe, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, said:“This promises to be yet another exciting UCL season for football fans and consumers. As such, we had to devise ways to complement the spectacle and enhance the experience for Nigerian football fans with a host of exciting activities through which they can share and channel that passion that comes with every topical moment in the competition.”

Heineken, the official sponsor for the UEFA Champions League for over 26 years has continued to take the lead in offering its consumers and football loving fans in the country premium lifestyle experiences through its exclusive elite football events and campaigns.

The international premium beer brand was responsible for bringing the most coveted trophy in club football to the country with the UCL Champions Tour in 2019, in which football legend Carles Puyol accompanied the trophy across major cities in Nigeria.

Last year, the brand decided to take it a notch higher by upgrading its well renowned Heineken House to launch the #Better Together campaign which provided consumers with a high-end viewing experience of Europe’s biggest club competition along with fellow fans and a chilled bottle of Heineken.

With the kick off of the 2020/2021 knockout stages of the Champions League, Heineken through its “You’re Never Watching Alone: Share the Passion” campaign is set to engineer big-bang premium experiences. With a host of exciting activities planned across all media touch points, the brand hopes to encourage fans to share their passion and love for football.