It was indeed a magical night of football as fans and consumers celebrated till late hour following a dramatic passage of Real Madrid into the quarter final phase of the UEFA Champions League at the expense of Paris Saint Germain.

Courtesy of International Premium beer, Heineken, fans of UEFA Champions League were provided with premium viewing experience at the Golden Tulip in Asaba which was a follow up to same experience a day earlier in Port Harcourt when fans enjoyed the Liverpool’s lone goal defeat to Inter Milan.

But on Wednesday night, while Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in 17 minutes to become the match winner has he turned the fortune of Galaticos around in the quest for 14th Champions League title, the real winners were the fans of both sides who are united after the thrilling encounter and enjoyed the exhilarating performances from top Hip hop star, Harry Song Badboy Timz as well as DJ Alonso but not forgetting Shody the Turn Up king who moderated the whole session.

Aside the bragging right enjoyed by the fans of the winning teams, Heineken also engaged and rewarded fans and consumers at interval of the match as well as the end of the match.

Without prior notice, fans who are able to answer correctly some tricky question like the first corner-kick, free-kick and first yellow card of the match were rewarded with quality Heineken merchandise but still had to go through lucky dip.

The viewing experiences offered more than just watching a match, the combination giant screen with ice-cold bottle of Heineken and finger-licking meal offer fans of opposing teams to exchange banters even after the match.

With the ‘Cheers to all Fans Campaign’ in full flight, fans and consumers will be looking forward to more rewarding experiences when the last set of second round second leg matches come up this week Tuesday and Wednesday with Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Ajax, Benfica, Juventus, Villarreal, Lille and Chelsea all in line for the remaining four quarter final berth.

Heineken, the official sponsor for the UEFA Champions League for over 27 years, has continued to take the lead in offering its consumers and football loving fans in the country the opportunity to watch live telecasts of all the matches every season.

The brand promises more exciting experiences as the 2021/2022 UCL season progresses with more footballing action to come in April and the finals to be held at the Stade De France.