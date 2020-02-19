Europe’s most prestigious club competition, the UEFA Champions League, returns to our screens for the knock-out stages of the 2019/2020 season.

The return of European football brings excitement for lovers of football with fixtures like Atletico Madrid Vs Liverpool, Chelsea Vs Bayern, Real Madrid Vs Manchester City, Dortmund Vs PSG amongst a host of other scintillating encounters all across Europe.

Heineken, proud sponsors of the European sporting spectacle will, once again, return to delight football fans across the world with its “Better Together” campaign. Following up from last year’s hugely successful Unmissable campaign, this year’s theme, “Better Together” is aimed at fostering conviviality and togetherness amongst football lovers, as Heineken continues to connect with fans through the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on the campaign was the Portfolio Manager, International Premium Lager, Nigerian Breweries, Sarah Agha, who noted that, “Heineken is once again excited to deliver the better together experience to lovers of the game.