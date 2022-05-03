The Coal City of Enugu is next on the cards for the Heineken Champions League magic as Real Madrid and Manchester City are fired up for a winner takes all contest at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans and loyal consumers of Heineken are set for an exciting live match viewing experience at the Villa Toscana, Enugu where the international premium brand has guaranteed a fun-filled night.

Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a seven-goal thriller in their first leg meeting at the Etihad Stadium and another explosive encounter is anticipated in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

With instant giveaways and prizes already on the ground, fans are guaranteed to be winners in their own right no matter the outcome of the titanic match between Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola’s men.

While the best of music is expected to be dished out by the duo of Ruger and Crowd Kontroller, who will be performing for the fans at intervals, the presence of football legends, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi will add glitz to the night’s glamour.