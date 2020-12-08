Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo is in contention to lead Manchester United’s attack when they take on RB Leipzig in a crucial UEFA Champions League match at the RB Arena tonight, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Red Devils boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be able to count on the services of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial after the two attackers sustained minor knocks during the 3-1 win at the London Stadium last weekend.

The Norwegian football tactician has selected a 23-man group for the trip to Germany with three players classed as strikers’ part of the traveling squad, including Ighalo.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer is battling Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford for a spot in the starting lineup.

Of the five matches Ighalo has been selected in the matchday squad for the Champions League, he was handed game time just once, against Paris Saint-Germain when he was introduced off the bench in the 89th minute for his Champions League debut.

In the reverse fixture against RB Leipzig back in October, Rashford came off the bench to score a hat trick.

United must avoid defeat to their Bundesliga opponents to be certain of advancing to the last sixteen of the Champions League.