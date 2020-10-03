Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo, will make his first appearance in the UEFA Champions League when it returns later this month.

Manchester United will have to face it off with the likes of Paris Saint German, the team they knocked out in their last appearance in the Champions League.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, a club established in 2009 have seen their stock rise considerably in all ramifications. The German club made it to the semi finals stage of the Uefa Champions League last season and will be hoping to replicate the form they had last time.

The whipping boss of that group unarguably will be the Basaksher.

The Turkish team will be hoping that they can at least get point off the big boys. However, as they say in football, anything can happen.