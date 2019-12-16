Bunmi Ogunyale

Liverpool will face a tough task in the Champions League last-16 after being drawn against Atletico Madrid while Manchester City will take on Real Madrid.

The draw took place on Monday morning and included all four Premier League sides that entered the competition in August after they all made their way into the knockout stages.

The last 16 fixtures begin on 18-19 February and 25-26 February, with the second legs concluding the ties on 10-11 March and 17-18 March.

Full draw

Dortmund vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs Juventus

Tottenham vs Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona